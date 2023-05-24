SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC Purchases New Shares in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC bought a new position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 36,668 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $9,784,000. Accenture makes up approximately 1.2% of SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Affiance Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Accenture in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new position in shares of Accenture in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Accenture in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Accenture by 61.8% in the third quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 123 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Accenture in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. 73.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Accenture

In related news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.06, for a total transaction of $1,750,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 174,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,753,965.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Accenture news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 2,954 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.05, for a total transaction of $827,267.70. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 24,459 shares in the company, valued at $6,849,742.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.06, for a total value of $1,750,375.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 174,084 shares in the company, valued at $48,753,965.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 15,010 shares of company stock valued at $4,180,030. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Accenture Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ACN traded down $1.87 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $286.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 709,076 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,347,942. The firm has a market capitalization of $180.86 billion, a PE ratio of 26.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $275.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $276.96. Accenture plc has a 52 week low of $242.80 and a 52 week high of $322.88.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by $0.20. Accenture had a return on equity of 30.73% and a net margin of 11.00%. The company had revenue of $15.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.54 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Accenture plc will post 11.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Accenture Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 13th were paid a dividend of $1.12 per share. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 12th. Accenture’s payout ratio is presently 41.25%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently commented on ACN shares. Piper Jaffray Companies upped their price objective on Accenture from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Accenture from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Accenture from $289.00 to $294.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 24th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Accenture from $310.00 to $327.00 in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Accenture from $311.00 to $314.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $314.00.

Accenture Profile

(Get Rating)

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Growth Markets. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

Featured Stories

