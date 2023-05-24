SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC Takes $2.62 Million Position in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 15,120 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $2,623,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GPC. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 63.8% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 22,364 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,880,000 after buying an additional 8,708 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Genuine Parts by 59.1% during the 4th quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,732 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $648,000 after buying an additional 1,386 shares during the period. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. raised its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. now owns 6,723 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,167,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 35.0% in the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,701 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $469,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC grew its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 74.4% in the fourth quarter. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC now owns 2,637 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $458,000 after acquiring an additional 1,125 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.14% of the company’s stock.

Genuine Parts Price Performance

Shares of GPC stock traded down $1.53 on Wednesday, reaching $158.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 180,935 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,080,353. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Genuine Parts has a 12-month low of $126.95 and a 12-month high of $187.73. The company has a market capitalization of $22.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.28, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $165.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $171.63.

Genuine Parts Dividend Announcement

Genuine Parts ( NYSE:GPC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The specialty retailer reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.11. Genuine Parts had a return on equity of 32.53% and a net margin of 5.50%. The company had revenue of $5.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.86 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Genuine Parts will post 9.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.39%. Genuine Parts’s payout ratio is 43.53%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have weighed in on GPC. StockNews.com began coverage on Genuine Parts in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Genuine Parts from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $163.00 to $164.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Genuine Parts from $186.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on shares of Genuine Parts in a report on Friday, April 21st.

Insider Buying and Selling at Genuine Parts

In related news, CEO Paul D. Donahue acquired 1,600 shares of Genuine Parts stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $156.08 per share, with a total value of $249,728.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 59,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,322,190.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

About Genuine Parts

Genuine Parts Co engages in the distribution of automotive and industrial replacement parts. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Parts Group, Industrial Parts Group, and Corporate. The Automotive Parts Group segment distributes replacement parts, other than body parts for substantially all makes and models of automobiles, trucks, and other vehicles.

