SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC Takes $2.87 Million Position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW)

SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC bought a new stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 31,366 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,872,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 0.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,539,864 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,496,647,000 after buying an additional 129,133 shares during the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 10,816,805 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $990,387,000 after acquiring an additional 246,347 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,367,124 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $147,252,000 after acquiring an additional 83,250 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management lifted its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 27.0% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,328,146 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $143,054,000 after acquiring an additional 282,532 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,304,652 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $125,651,000 after purchasing an additional 54,807 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.01% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price target on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $110.00 to $92.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $92.00 to $97.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.64.

Insider Activity

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Stock Down 2.3 %

In other C.H. Robinson Worldwide news, insider Mac S. Pinkerton sold 7,624 shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.57, for a total transaction of $774,369.68. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 87,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,836,691.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In related news, insider Michael John Short sold 16,155 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.56, for a total transaction of $1,689,166.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 75,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,939,972.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Mac S. Pinkerton sold 7,624 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.57, for a total value of $774,369.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 87,001 shares in the company, valued at $8,836,691.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 27,275 shares of company stock worth $2,817,646. 1.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ CHRW traded down $2.33 on Wednesday, hitting $99.14. The stock had a trading volume of 229,867 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,343,045. The stock has a market cap of $11.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a 52-week low of $86.60 and a 52-week high of $121.23. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $97.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $97.51.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The transportation company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.03). C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a return on equity of 50.56% and a net margin of 3.50%. The company had revenue of $4.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.05 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 32.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current year.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be paid a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s payout ratio is presently 39.29%.

About C.H. Robinson Worldwide

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc engages in the provision of freight transportation services and logistics solutions. It operates through the following three segments: North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. The North American Surface Transportation segment provides freight transportation services across North America through a network of offices in the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

