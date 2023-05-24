SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC Takes $3.68 Million Position in Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR)

SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 174,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,680,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Avantor by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 254,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,345,000 after buying an additional 14,229 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Avantor by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 458,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,663,000 after buying an additional 52,801 shares during the last quarter. Cannon Global Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Avantor by 37.9% in the 4th quarter. Cannon Global Investment Management LLC now owns 80,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,687,000 after buying an additional 22,000 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in Avantor by 53.9% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 212,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,487,000 after buying an additional 74,598 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Avantor in the 3rd quarter valued at about $599,000. 88.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:AVTR traded down $0.50 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $20.38. 1,943,944 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,754,487. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.70 and a beta of 1.33. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $20.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.57. Avantor, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.91 and a twelve month high of $33.48.

Avantor ( NYSE:AVTR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. Avantor had a net margin of 8.41% and a return on equity of 18.81%. Avantor’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.38 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Avantor, Inc. will post 1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AVTR. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Avantor from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Avantor from $30.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Sunday, April 30th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Avantor from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Avantor from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of Avantor from $25.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.75.

In other Avantor news, EVP Gerard Brophy sold 3,914 shares of Avantor stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $97,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 108,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,717,875. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Avantor news, EVP Christophe Couturier sold 3,078 shares of Avantor stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.24, for a total value of $74,610.72. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 94,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,287,528.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Gerard Brophy sold 3,914 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $97,850.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 108,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,717,875. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,490 shares of company stock worth $204,188 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Avantor, Inc engages in providing mission critical products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education and government, and advanced technologies and applied materials industries. It sells materials, equipment, instrumentation, and offers specialty procurement. The firm operates through the following segments: the Americas, Europe, and AMEA.

