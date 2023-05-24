Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) Holdings Reduced by Copperleaf Capital LLC

Copperleaf Capital LLC decreased its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Get Rating) by 18.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 13,939 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 3,243 shares during the period. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing makes up approximately 1.2% of Copperleaf Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Copperleaf Capital LLC’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $1,038,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sanders Capital LLC lifted its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 3.5% during the third quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 42,934,330 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,943,578,000 after purchasing an additional 1,445,645 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp lifted its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 15,246,923 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,135,743,000 after acquiring an additional 147,774 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 9,762,231 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $727,383,000 after acquiring an additional 615,611 shares in the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 9,608,670 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $658,770,000 after acquiring an additional 673,709 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 9,029,539 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $672,610,000 after acquiring an additional 122,272 shares in the last quarter. 16.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on TSM shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Susquehanna upgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $126.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, KGI Securities initiated coverage on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $99.75.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Stock Down 1.0 %

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Increases Dividend

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing stock traded down $0.92 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $89.52. The company had a trading volume of 2,426,963 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,755,532. The firm has a market capitalization of $464.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 2.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $88.16 and its 200-day moving average is $85.45. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a fifty-two week low of $59.43 and a fifty-two week high of $98.99.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.489 per share. This is a positive change from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is 21.95%.

About Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of integrated circuits and wafer semiconductor devices. Its chips are used in personal computers and peripheral products, information applications, wired and wireless communications systems products, and automotive and industrial equipment including consumer electronics such as digital video compact disc player, digital television, game consoles, and digital cameras.

