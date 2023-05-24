Taro Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TARO) Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TARO – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Saturday.

Separately, HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries from $54.00 to $35.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th.

Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Trading Up 3.4 %

Shares of NYSE:TARO opened at $30.97 on Friday. Taro Pharmaceutical Industries has a 52 week low of $22.89 and a 52 week high of $40.15. The company’s 50 day moving average is $26.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.48. The company has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of 25.39 and a beta of 0.64.

Institutional Trading of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries

About Taro Pharmaceutical Industries

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TARO. Krensavage Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Taro Pharmaceutical Industries during the 1st quarter valued at about $15,611,000. Armistice Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries by 49.6% during the third quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 245,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,356,000 after buying an additional 81,372 shares in the last quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $2,050,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $1,765,000. Finally, Brandes Investment Partners LP grew its holdings in shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries by 11.8% during the first quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 462,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,244,000 after buying an additional 48,811 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.45% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. engages in the development, manufacturing and marketing of prescribed and over-the-counter pharmaceutical products in the U.S., Canada and Israel. Its products include semi-solids formulations, such as creams and ointments and other dosage forms such as liquids, capsules and tablets, in the dermatological and topical, cardiovascular, neuropsychiatric and anti-inflammatory therapeutic categories.

Featured Stories

