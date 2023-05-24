Taro Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TARO) Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TARO – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Saturday.
Separately, HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries from $54.00 to $35.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th.
Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Trading Up 3.4 %
Shares of NYSE:TARO opened at $30.97 on Friday. Taro Pharmaceutical Industries has a 52 week low of $22.89 and a 52 week high of $40.15. The company’s 50 day moving average is $26.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.48. The company has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of 25.39 and a beta of 0.64.
Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. engages in the development, manufacturing and marketing of prescribed and over-the-counter pharmaceutical products in the U.S., Canada and Israel. Its products include semi-solids formulations, such as creams and ointments and other dosage forms such as liquids, capsules and tablets, in the dermatological and topical, cardiovascular, neuropsychiatric and anti-inflammatory therapeutic categories.
