TCG Advisory Services LLC Decreases Stock Position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

TCG Advisory Services LLC lessened its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,914 shares of the company’s stock after selling 244 shares during the quarter. TCG Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $488,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IEFA. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 22.6% during the third quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 905 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management lifted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 5,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after buying an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. lifted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 4,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Hyman Charles D lifted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Hyman Charles D now owns 3,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NCM Capital Management LLC lifted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.6% during the third quarter. NCM Capital Management LLC now owns 32,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,692,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of IEFA stock opened at $67.83 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $97.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.87. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $56.55 and a fifty-two week high of $70.84. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $67.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.15.

About iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

