TCG Advisory Services LLC Has $1.30 Million Holdings in Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust (NYSE:VMO)

TCG Advisory Services LLC lessened its stake in Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust (NYSE:VMO – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 131,313 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 2,662 shares during the quarter. TCG Advisory Services LLC owned 0.19% of Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust worth $1,301,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust by 7.3% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 1,945,621 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $22,277,000 after buying an additional 132,004 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust by 5.7% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,885,170 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $17,174,000 after purchasing an additional 101,391 shares in the last quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust by 25.8% in the fourth quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 1,317,863 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $13,060,000 after purchasing an additional 270,137 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp lifted its position in shares of Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust by 95.1% in the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 852,130 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $8,445,000 after purchasing an additional 415,296 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 428,242 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,244,000 after purchasing an additional 34,104 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust alerts:

Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust Price Performance

Shares of VMO stock opened at $9.22 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.60. Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust has a 12 month low of $8.70 and a 12 month high of $10.91.

Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust Dividend Announcement

Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be given a $0.0358 dividend. This represents a $0.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.66%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th.

(Get Rating)

Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust is a closed-end Investment Fund and Investment Trust. Its investment objective is to provide a high level of current income exempt from federal income tax, consistent with preservation of capital. The fund was founded on April 24, 1992 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.