TCG Advisory Services LLC Has $327,000 Stock Position in BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc. (NYSE:HYT)

TCG Advisory Services LLC reduced its position in BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc. (NYSE:HYT – Get Rating) by 51.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 37,385 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 39,385 shares during the period. TCG Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund were worth $327,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sit Investment Associates Inc. lifted its position in BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund by 2,856.3% during the fourth quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 6,981,693 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $61,020,000 after acquiring an additional 6,745,528 shares during the last quarter. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund by 21.1% in the third quarter. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,670,728 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $22,835,000 after acquiring an additional 465,238 shares during the last quarter. Yakira Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,846,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund by 27.0% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 875,813 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $9,432,000 after acquiring an additional 185,931 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shaker Financial Services LLC increased its stake in BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund by 918.9% in the fourth quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 190,313 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,663,000 after acquiring an additional 171,634 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE HYT opened at $8.47 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $8.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.83. BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.13 and a fifty-two week high of $10.50.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.0779 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th. This represents a $0.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.04%.

BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund invests in bonds of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in bonds rated Ba or lower by Moody's Investors Service, Inc, or BB or lower by Standard & Poor's Corporation.

