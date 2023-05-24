TCG Advisory Services LLC Purchases 371 Shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

TCG Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,453 shares of the energy producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the quarter. TCG Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $761,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in COP. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 53.4% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 7,338,622 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $751,035,000 after acquiring an additional 2,555,634 shares during the period. Cowa LLC raised its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 6,475.2% during the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 2,375,224 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $2,383,000 after acquiring an additional 2,339,100 shares during the period. Findlay Park Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips during the fourth quarter worth $207,728,000. Yacktman Asset Management LP raised its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 559.1% during the third quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP now owns 1,766,770 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $180,811,000 after acquiring an additional 1,498,720 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 6.5% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 24,361,278 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $2,493,134,000 after acquiring an additional 1,494,751 shares during the period. 81.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other ConocoPhillips news, Director Caroline Maury Devine sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.08, for a total transaction of $102,080.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 849 shares in the company, valued at approximately $86,665.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ConocoPhillips Stock Up 0.5 %

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $160.00 to $141.00 in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Societe Generale upgraded shares of ConocoPhillips from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $122.00 to $124.00 in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $128.00 to $126.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $137.58.

Shares of COP opened at $104.92 on Wednesday. ConocoPhillips has a 52 week low of $78.30 and a 52 week high of $138.49. The firm has a market cap of $126.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.30. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $101.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $111.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.39.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The energy producer reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.36. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 20.21% and a return on equity of 32.75%. The business had revenue of $15.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.27 EPS. ConocoPhillips’s quarterly revenue was down 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post 10.27 earnings per share for the current year.

ConocoPhillips Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 16th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 26th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is presently 16.32%.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska, Lower 48, Canada, Europe, Middle East and North Africa, Asia Pacific, and Other International.

