TCG Advisory Services LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP)

TCG Advisory Services LLC lowered its position in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 136,484 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,934 shares during the quarter. TCG Advisory Services LLC owned about 0.17% of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF worth $3,056,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,274,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,927,000 after buying an additional 182,948 shares during the period. Wayfinding Financial LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $1,440,000. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 292.9% during the fourth quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 53,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,206,000 after buying an additional 40,155 shares during the period. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 25,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $581,000 after buying an additional 931 shares during the period.

Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF Price Performance

Shares of VRP opened at $21.90 on Wednesday. Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF has a 1 year low of $20.88 and a 1 year high of $23.73. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.49.

Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF Company Profile

The Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (VRP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of variable- and floating-rate preferred stocks. VRP was launched on May 1, 2014 and is managed by Invesco.

