TCG Advisory Services LLC Sells 17,333 Shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX)

TCG Advisory Services LLC reduced its position in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX – Get Rating) by 63.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 9,930 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,333 shares during the period. TCG Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $214,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in DFAX. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 66.2% in the fourth quarter. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 45,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $973,000 after purchasing an additional 17,941 shares in the last quarter. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 42.3% in the fourth quarter. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 21,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $461,000 after purchasing an additional 6,350 shares in the last quarter. Red Lighthouse Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $1,357,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. raised its holdings in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 249.7% in the fourth quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. now owns 252,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,465,000 after purchasing an additional 180,642 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $124,000.

Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of DFAX stock opened at $23.00 on Wednesday. Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $18.42 and a fifty-two week high of $24.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.98 and a beta of 0.79. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.63.

About Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF

The Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in non-US companies around the globe, with a focus on small- cap stocks. DFAX was launched on Mar 6, 2008 and is managed by Dimensional.

