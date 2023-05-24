TCG Advisory Services LLC Takes Position in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ)

TCG Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 6,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $269,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 30.1% during the 4th quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $573,348,890,000 after buying an additional 3,254 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 51.1% in the 4th quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 61,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,490,000 after acquiring an additional 20,645 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $209,000. Integrated Advisors Network LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $372,000. Finally, Financial Architects Inc bought a new stake in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $887,000.

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of JEPQ stock opened at $46.54 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.45. JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF has a 12 month low of $39.61 and a 12 month high of $49.97.

