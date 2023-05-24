TCG Advisory Services LLC Takes Position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

TCG Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,227 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $388,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter worth about $1,732,000. Eagle Ridge Investment Management acquired a new position in Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter worth about $11,051,000. Courier Capital LLC acquired a new position in Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter worth about $377,000. Meredith Wealth Planning acquired a new position in Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter worth about $222,000. Finally, Sterneck Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter worth about $1,203,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.92% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of Meta Platforms stock opened at $244.44 on Wednesday. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 1 year low of $88.09 and a 1 year high of $253.57. The firm has a market cap of $626.43 billion, a PE ratio of 30.61, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 2.07. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $220.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $168.81.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Insider Transactions at Meta Platforms

Several brokerages have weighed in on META. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $257.00 to $263.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $235.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Edward Jones raised shares of Meta Platforms from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $250.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $135.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, forty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $245.87.

In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.08, for a total value of $86,655.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 27,813 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,427,028.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.08, for a total value of $86,655.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 27,813 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,427,028.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Susan J. Li sold 10,643 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.81, for a total transaction of $2,488,439.83. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 73,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,292,119.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 37,040 shares of company stock worth $8,571,483. 14.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Meta Platforms Profile

(Get Rating)

Meta Platforms, Inc, engages in the development of social media applications. It builds technology that helps people connect, find communities, and grow businesses. It operates through the Family of Apps (FoA) and Reality Labs (RL) segments. The FoA segment consists of Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp, and other services.

Further Reading

