Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) Stock Holdings Lessened by Dividend Assets Capital LLC

Dividend Assets Capital LLC reduced its position in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX – Get Rating) by 12.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,100 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 700 shares during the period. Dividend Assets Capital LLC’s holdings in Teleflex were worth $1,273,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. General Partner Inc. acquired a new stake in Teleflex in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Teleflex by 9,000.0% in the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 182 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in Teleflex by 39.6% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 254 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Romano Brothers AND Company bought a new position in shares of Teleflex during the 4th quarter worth about $69,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Teleflex by 79.0% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 417 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Teleflex alerts:

Teleflex Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of TFX traded down $3.91 on Wednesday, reaching $233.36. 23,568 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 316,819. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $254.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $244.17. Teleflex Incorporated has a 12 month low of $182.65 and a 12 month high of $290.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Teleflex Announces Dividend

Teleflex ( NYSE:TFX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The medical technology company reported $3.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.97 by $0.12. Teleflex had a return on equity of 15.80% and a net margin of 12.68%. The business had revenue of $710.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $687.11 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.88 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Teleflex Incorporated will post 13.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th. Teleflex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.73%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Teleflex in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $330.00 price target on shares of Teleflex in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Teleflex from $220.00 to $250.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Teleflex from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on Teleflex from $231.00 to $259.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Teleflex currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $271.75.

Insider Activity at Teleflex

In other Teleflex news, Director Stuart A. Randle sold 3,021 shares of Teleflex stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.71, for a total transaction of $742,289.91. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,847 shares in the company, valued at $1,190,956.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Teleflex

(Get Rating)

Teleflex, Inc provides medical technology products which enables healthcare providers to improve patient outcomes and enhance patient and provider safety. The firm designs, develops, manufactures and supplies single-use medical devices used by hospitals and healthcare providers for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Teleflex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teleflex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.