Telemark Asset Management LLC Buys Shares of 50,000 ATI Inc. (NYSE:ATI)

Telemark Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ATI Inc. (NYSE:ATI – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 50,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,493,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ATI. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ATI in the 1st quarter worth approximately $263,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new position in shares of ATI in the 1st quarter worth approximately $570,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of ATI by 70.4% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 68,697 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,844,000 after purchasing an additional 28,376 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of ATI by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 347,984 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,340,000 after purchasing an additional 14,825 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of ATI by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 110,936 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,056,000 after purchasing an additional 1,480 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of ATI stock traded down $1.13 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $35.91. 193,487 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,307,303. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 2.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.07 and a beta of 1.19. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.43. ATI Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.51 and a twelve month high of $43.32.

ATI ( NYSE:ATI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. ATI had a net margin of 4.21% and a return on equity of 28.75%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that ATI Inc. will post 2.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ATI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of ATI from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of ATI from $33.00 to $42.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of ATI from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Benchmark raised their target price on shares of ATI from $37.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ATI in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ATI currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $44.00.

ATI, Inc engages in the manufacture of specialty materials and components. It operates through the High Performance Materials and Components (HPMC) and Advanced Alloys & Solutions (AA&S) segments. The HPMC segment consists of the production of materials, parts, and components for aerospace and defense, medical, and energy markets.

