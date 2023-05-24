Telemark Asset Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in Bowlero Corp. (NYSE:BOWL)

Telemark Asset Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Bowlero Corp. (NYSE:BOWL – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,900,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100,000 shares during the quarter. Bowlero makes up about 5.9% of Telemark Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Telemark Asset Management LLC owned approximately 1.75% of Bowlero worth $39,092,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Bowlero in the third quarter valued at $37,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Bowlero by 42.6% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 911 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Bowlero in the third quarter valued at about $44,000. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Bowlero in the fourth quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bowlero by 122.9% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 2,950 shares during the last quarter. 64.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Bowlero news, CFO Robert M. Lavan purchased 8,595 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.47 per share, with a total value of $98,584.65. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 8,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $98,584.65. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Bowlero news, CFO Brett I. Parker sold 2,390 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $38,240.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,047,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,764,784. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Robert M. Lavan bought 8,595 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.47 per share, for a total transaction of $98,584.65. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 8,595 shares in the company, valued at approximately $98,584.65. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 5,200,627 shares of company stock valued at $78,451,248. 53.65% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

BOWL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Bowlero from $16.00 to $18.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on shares of Bowlero in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Bowlero from $26.00 to $24.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Bowlero in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Bowlero from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bowlero currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.75.

Bowlero stock traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $11.81. 691,109 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,472,013. Bowlero Corp. has a one year low of $8.71 and a one year high of $17.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $14.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.29.

Bowlero (NYSE:BOWL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $315.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $302.34 million. Bowlero had a negative return on equity of 1,325.87% and a negative net margin of 5.26%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.30 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Bowlero Corp. will post 0.6 EPS for the current year.

Bowlero Corp. operates bowling entertainment centers under the AMF, Bowlmor Lanes, and Bowlero brand names. The company also provides hosting and overseeing professional and non-professional bowling tournaments and related broadcasting. As of July 3, 2022, it operated approximately 317 centers in the United States, Mexico, and Canada.

