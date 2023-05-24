Telemark Asset Management LLC Sells 100,000 Shares of Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH)

Telemark Asset Management LLC cut its stake in Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH – Get Rating) by 33.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 200,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 100,000 shares during the period. Lantheus comprises about 1.5% of Telemark Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Telemark Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Lantheus were worth $10,192,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lantheus during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Shell Asset Management Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Lantheus during the fourth quarter valued at about $80,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Lantheus by 435.6% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,473 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 1,198 shares during the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S purchased a new stake in shares of Lantheus during the third quarter valued at about $116,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Lantheus by 23.8% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 8,151 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 1,567 shares during the last quarter. 97.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on LNTH shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Lantheus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of Lantheus from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. SVB Securities increased their price objective on shares of Lantheus from $120.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Lantheus from $115.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Lantheus from $115.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.83.

In other news, CAO Andrea Sabens sold 385 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.36, for a total transaction of $38,253.60. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 61,519 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,112,527.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In related news, CAO Andrea Sabens sold 385 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.36, for a total transaction of $38,253.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 61,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,112,527.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, President Paul Blanchfield sold 1,500 shares of Lantheus stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.93, for a total transaction of $146,895.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 92,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,082,321.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 253,903 shares of company stock valued at $19,639,815 in the last 90 days. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ LNTH traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $96.40. 148,842 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 994,034. The firm has a market cap of $6.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -309.77 and a beta of 0.66. Lantheus Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $47.46 and a twelve month high of $100.85. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $87.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.50. The company has a quick ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $300.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $280.65 million. Lantheus had a negative net margin of 1.72% and a positive return on equity of 58.60%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Lantheus Holdings, Inc. will post 5.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lantheus Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of diagnostic imaging and nuclear medicine products. The firm develops products that help healthcare professionals in patient management and outcomes and assists clinicians with the detection of cardiovascular disease. It operates through the U.S. and International geographical segments.

