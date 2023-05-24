Telemark Asset Management LLC Takes Position in Doximity, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCS)

Telemark Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Doximity, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCS – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,712,000. Telemark Asset Management LLC owned about 0.10% of Doximity at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DOCS. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in Doximity during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Doximity by 98.1% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 520 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Doximity in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Doximity by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Doximity in the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. 52.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Timothy S. Cabral sold 7,500 shares of Doximity stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $262,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $164,990. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 45.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Doximity stock traded down $0.43 on Wednesday, reaching $30.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 532,495 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,588,278. The company has a market capitalization of $5.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.27, a P/E/G ratio of 11.43 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.31. Doximity, Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.91 and a 52 week high of $47.46.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on DOCS shares. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on Doximity from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Doximity in a research note on Friday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Doximity from $60.00 to $30.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Wells Fargo & Company cut Doximity from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $39.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Doximity from $33.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Doximity currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.00.

Doximity, Inc operates a cloud-based digital platform for medical professionals in the United States. The company's platform provides its members with tools built for medical professionals, enabling them to collaborate with their colleagues, coordinate patient care, conduct virtual patient visits, stay up to date with the latest medical news and research, and manage their careers.

