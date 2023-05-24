TeraGo (OTC:TRAGF) Shares Down 24.6%

TeraGo Inc. (OTC:TRAGF – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 24.6% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $1.59 and last traded at $1.59. 400 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 38% from the average session volume of 289 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.11.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.92.

TeraGo Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides connectivity, colocation, and cloud services for businesses primarily in Canada. The company owns and operates a carrier-grade multi-protocol label switching enabled wireline and fixed wireless, and Internet protocol communications network that provide Internet access, private interconnection, and data connectivity services.

