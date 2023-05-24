Terra Classic Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $498.87 Million (LUNC)

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 4.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on May 24th. Terra Classic has a market capitalization of $498.87 million and $34.08 million worth of Terra Classic was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Terra Classic coin can currently be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Terra Classic has traded down 8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Terra Classic alerts:

Belrium (BEL) traded up 36.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00009825 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0766 or 0.00000292 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00003298 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00003243 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001063 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00003169 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 20.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001171 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000029 BTC.

About Terra Classic

LUNC uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 23rd, 2019. Terra Classic’s total supply is 6,850,880,808,920 coins and its circulating supply is 5,871,524,818,918 coins. Terra Classic’s official message board is medium.com/terra-money. The Reddit community for Terra Classic is https://reddit.com/r/terraluna and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Terra Classic’s official Twitter account is @terra_money. The official website for Terra Classic is terra.money.

Terra Classic Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Terra is a decentralized blockchain platform that uses stablecoins to create a new financial infrastructure. Its native token, Luna, acts as collateral for the entire Terra economy and a staking token that secures the PoS network. After a governance vote, a new chain was created assuming the Terra name, while the original Cosmos chain was re-branded as Terra Classic. The family of Terra stablecoins achieves stability through consistent mining rewards, with contracting and expanding the money supply. Currently, the family of Terra stablecoins includes KRT, UST, MNT, and SDR, with more to be added in the future.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Terra Classic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Terra Classic should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Terra Classic using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Terra Classic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Terra Classic and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.