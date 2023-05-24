Teucrium Soybean Fund (NYSEARCA:SOYB) Shares Down 0.5%

Shares of Teucrium Soybean Fund (NYSEARCA:SOYB – Get Rating) dropped 0.5% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $24.80 and last traded at $24.91. Approximately 21,651 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 24% from the average daily volume of 28,616 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.04.

Teucrium Soybean Fund Stock Performance

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.39.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Teucrium Soybean Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,962,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Teucrium Soybean Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $498,000. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Teucrium Soybean Fund by 26.7% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 75,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,155,000 after buying an additional 15,954 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its position in Teucrium Soybean Fund by 135.5% during the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 76,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,186,000 after purchasing an additional 44,126 shares during the period. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in Teucrium Soybean Fund in the fourth quarter worth approximately $54,000.

About Teucrium Soybean Fund

Teucrium Soybean Fund (the Fund) is a commodity pool. The Fund is a series of the Teucrium Commodity Trust (Trust).The investment objective of the Fund is to have the daily changes in percentage terms of a weighted average of the closing settlement prices for three futures contracts for soybeans (Soybean Futures Contracts) that are traded on the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT).

Featured Articles

