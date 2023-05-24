TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX) Stock Price Down 3.9%

TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX – Get Rating) dropped 3.9% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $28.62 and last traded at $28.79. Approximately 1,388,013 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 70% from the average daily volume of 4,574,432 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.95.
TGTX has been the subject of several research reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price target (up from $24.00) on shares of TG Therapeutics in a report on Friday, April 14th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of TG Therapeutics from $16.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of TG Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of TG Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.67.
The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.52, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a current ratio of 2.93.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TGTX. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of TG Therapeutics by 13.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,746,392 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $87,299,000 after acquiring an additional 1,725,560 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in TG Therapeutics by 47.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,235,263 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $60,500,000 after purchasing an additional 4,606,679 shares in the last quarter. Darwin Global Management Ltd. purchased a new position in TG Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $157,187,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in TG Therapeutics by 0.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,935,578 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $84,978,000 after purchasing an additional 33,413 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alkeon Capital Management LLC grew its position in TG Therapeutics by 85.3% during the fourth quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC now owns 3,044,417 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $36,015,000 after purchasing an additional 1,401,742 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.06% of the company’s stock.
TG Therapeutics, Inc engages in the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for B-cell malignancies and autoimmune diseases. Its product pipeline includes TG-1501, TG-1701, Ublituximab, and Umbralisib. The company was founded by Michael Sean Weiss and Laurence H. Shaw on May 18, 1993 and is headquartered in Morrisville, NC.
