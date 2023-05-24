Tgs Asa (TGSGY) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 26th

Tgs Asa (OTCMKTS:TGSGY – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Tuesday, May 23rd, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Monday, May 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.0907 per share on Thursday, June 15th. This represents a yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 26th.

Tgs Asa Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS TGSGY opened at $15.00 on Wednesday. Tgs Asa has a 1 year low of $11.84 and a 1 year high of $19.69. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $15.84 and its 200-day moving average is $15.01.

Get Tgs Asa alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on TGSGY shares. Pareto Securities raised Tgs Asa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 12th. DNB Markets upgraded shares of Tgs Asa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 27th.

About Tgs Asa

TGS ASA engages in the provision of geoscientific data products and services to oil and gas exploration companies. It operates through the following geographical segments: North & South America (NSA), Europe and Russia (EUR), Africal, Middle-East and Asia or Pacific (AMEAP), and Other or Corporate Costs.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Tgs Asa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tgs Asa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.