The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Shares Sold by Hoertkorn Richard Charles

Hoertkorn Richard Charles reduced its holdings in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 35,140 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 1,555 shares during the quarter. Boeing makes up approximately 3.6% of Hoertkorn Richard Charles’ holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Hoertkorn Richard Charles’ holdings in Boeing were worth $6,694,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BA. Piershale Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Boeing in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boeing in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boeing in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Boeing by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 166 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Finally, Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Boeing in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. 57.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Howard E. Mckenzie sold 412 shares of Boeing stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.36, for a total transaction of $84,196.32. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,181 shares in the company, valued at $3,511,109.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

BA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup raised their target price on Boeing from $222.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Boeing from $261.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Northcoast Research lowered Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $180.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Boeing from $200.00 to $220.00 in a report on Monday, April 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Boeing from $230.00 to $237.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Boeing has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $221.60.

Shares of NYSE BA traded down $3.95 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $198.65. The stock had a trading volume of 1,922,823 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,846,717. The company has a market capitalization of $119.51 billion, a PE ratio of -29.28 and a beta of 1.43. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $204.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $199.39. The Boeing Company has a 1 year low of $113.02 and a 1 year high of $221.33.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.98) by ($0.29). The firm had revenue of $17.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.56 billion. Boeing’s quarterly revenue was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($2.75) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space, and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes (BCA), Defense, Space and Security (BDS), Global Services (BGS), and Boeing Capital (BCC). The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

