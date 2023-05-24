The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.10 (NYSEAMERICAN:GLU)

The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:GLU – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, May 24th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, August 17th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share on Thursday, August 24th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 16th.

The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust Trading Up 0.1 %

The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $13.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,743. The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust has a 12-month low of $13.14 and a 12-month high of $17.24.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust by 46.8% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after acquiring an additional 4,249 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC raised its position in The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust by 36.8% in the 4th quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust by 11.9% during the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 13,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust by 27.5% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 27,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $441,000 after acquiring an additional 5,897 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 39,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $561,000 after acquiring an additional 2,150 shares in the last quarter.

About The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust

Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust is a non-diversified closed-end management investment company. Its investment objective is to seek consistent level of after-tax total return for its investors with an emphasis on qualified dividends by investing its assets in equity securities and income producing securities of domestic and foreign companies involved in the utilities industry and other industries that are expected to pay dividends periodically.

