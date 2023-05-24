The Graph Price Down 5.3% Over Last Week (GRT)

The Graph (GRT) traded 6% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on May 24th. One The Graph token can currently be bought for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000434 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. The Graph has a total market cap of $1.03 billion and approximately $25.44 million worth of The Graph was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, The Graph has traded down 5.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About The Graph

The Graph was first traded on March 1st, 2018. The Graph’s total supply is 10,661,299,343 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,989,565,646 tokens. The official website for The Graph is thegraph.com. The Reddit community for The Graph is https://reddit.com/r/thegraph and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The Graph’s official message board is thegraph.com/blog. The Graph’s official Twitter account is @graphprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “The Graph (GRT) is a decentralized protocol that indexes and queries data from blockchains, making it easier for developers to build reliable and scalable decentralized applications. Created by Yaniv Tal and Jannis Pohlmann in 2018, GRT is used by popular dApps like Uniswap, Synthetix, and Aave. GRT also serves as a governance token for The Graph ecosystem, allowing holders to participate in decision-making and earn rewards for staking.”

