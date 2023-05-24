The Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $115.03

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $115.03 and last traded at $115.50, with a volume of 42888 shares. The stock had previously closed at $117.21.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on THG. Bank of America cut shares of The Hanover Insurance Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $142.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on The Hanover Insurance Group from $148.00 to $141.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on The Hanover Insurance Group in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet downgraded The Hanover Insurance Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $150.71.

The Hanover Insurance Group Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $123.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $133.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.37.

The Hanover Insurance Group Announces Dividend

The Hanover Insurance Group ( NYSE:THG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The insurance provider reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. The Hanover Insurance Group had a positive return on equity of 3.62% and a negative net margin of 0.01%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.26 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. will post 6.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.81 per share. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. The Hanover Insurance Group’s payout ratio is currently -10,796.40%.

Insider Buying and Selling at The Hanover Insurance Group

In other The Hanover Insurance Group news, SVP Warren E. Barnes sold 862 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.51, for a total value of $119,395.62. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,075 shares in the company, valued at $564,428.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On The Hanover Insurance Group

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group during the 1st quarter valued at $12,850,000,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 129.8% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 216 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in The Hanover Insurance Group in the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Hanover Insurance Group during the 4th quarter worth about $53,000. Institutional investors own 86.39% of the company’s stock.

About The Hanover Insurance Group

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc is a holding company that engages in the provision of property and casualty products and services. It operates through the following segments: Core Commercial, Specialty, Personal Lines and Other. The Core Commercial segment includes commercial multiple peril, commercial automobile, workers compensation and other core commercial coverage, such as general liability, commercial umbrella and monoline property.

