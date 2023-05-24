The Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRK) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of The Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRK – Get Rating) in a research note published on Saturday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

The Liberty Braves Group Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ BATRK opened at $37.50 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $35.80 and a 200 day moving average of $34.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.89 and a beta of 0.90. The Liberty Braves Group has a 12-month low of $23.46 and a 12-month high of $39.99.

The Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported ($1.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($1.18). The business had revenue of $31.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.70 million. Sell-side analysts predict that The Liberty Braves Group will post -0.37 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at The Liberty Braves Group

Institutional Trading of The Liberty Braves Group

In related news, major shareholder Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al acquired 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $35.95 per share, for a total transaction of $25,165.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 22,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $790,900. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, Chairman John C. Malone sold 119,680 shares of The Liberty Braves Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.59, for a total value of $8,926,931.20. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 3,550,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $264,822,918.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, major shareholder Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al acquired 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $35.95 per share, for a total transaction of $25,165.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 22,000 shares in the company, valued at $790,900. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 51,200 shares of company stock worth $1,376,825 and sold 432,401 shares worth $32,257,898. 11.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in The Liberty Braves Group by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 7,427 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares during the period. VELA Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Liberty Braves Group by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. VELA Investment Management LLC now owns 56,032 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,888,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of The Liberty Braves Group by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 16,216 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $523,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the period. Weik Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of The Liberty Braves Group by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Weik Capital Management now owns 9,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Liberty Braves Group by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,877 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares during the period. 74.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Liberty Braves Group Company Profile

Liberty Media Corp. engages in the operation of media, communications, and entertainment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Sirius XM Holdings, Formula 1. The Sirius XM Holdings segment refers to the complementary audio entertainment businesses, Sirius XM and Pandora. Sirius XM features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, weather channels, and infotainment services.

Featured Stories

