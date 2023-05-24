The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) Shares Acquired by Banque Cantonale Vaudoise

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its position in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) by 83.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,162 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,532 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $1,921,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PNC. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Elequin Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 587.1% in the third quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 213 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. Finally, Affiance Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.05% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PNC opened at $121.49 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $122.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $145.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a one year low of $110.31 and a one year high of $176.47. The firm has a market cap of $48.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.31, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.12.

The PNC Financial Services Group ( NYSE:PNC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.60 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $5.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.61 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 23.95% and a return on equity of 13.41%. The firm’s revenue was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.29 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 13.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 18th were issued a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 17th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.94%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.04%.

In other news, CEO William S. Demchak bought 1,000 shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $129.70 per share, with a total value of $129,700.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 525,349 shares in the company, valued at $68,137,765.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PNC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $130.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $198.00 to $186.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $218.00 to $167.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $185.00 to $167.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $175.00 to $151.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $162.30.

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Corporate and Institutional Banking, Asset Management Group, and Other. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, investment management, and cash management products and services to consumer and small business customers.

