The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Shares Acquired by Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC

Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,921 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $1,958,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AXQ Capital LP acquired a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter worth about $773,000. StoneX Group Inc. boosted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 18,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,863,000 after acquiring an additional 471 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC raised its stake in Procter & Gamble by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 28,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,392,000 after buying an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 61.9% in the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 63,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,561,000 after purchasing an additional 24,129 shares during the period. Finally, Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC grew its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC now owns 171,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,005,000 after buying an additional 2,607 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Procter & Gamble alerts:

Procter & Gamble Stock Performance

NYSE:PG opened at $146.57 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $345.46 billion, a PE ratio of 25.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 12-month low of $122.18 and a 12-month high of $158.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $151.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $147.04.

Procter & Gamble Increases Dividend

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 21st. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $20.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.32 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.18% and a net margin of 17.69%. The business’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.33 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 21st were given a $0.9407 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 20th. This is a positive change from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.57%. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is 65.51%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PG. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 24th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Thursday, February 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $160.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Procter & Gamble from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $150.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on Procter & Gamble from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Sunday, April 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Procter & Gamble currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $161.50.

Insider Transactions at Procter & Gamble

In other news, COO Shailesh Jejurikar sold 31,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.03, for a total value of $4,836,930.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 10,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,562,484.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 709 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.34, for a total transaction of $97,374.06. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,198 shares in the company, valued at $1,400,593.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Shailesh Jejurikar sold 31,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.03, for a total transaction of $4,836,930.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 10,014 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,562,484.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 99,424 shares of company stock valued at $15,416,750. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.