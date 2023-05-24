The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) Shares Bought by Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) by 163.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 49,981 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 30,980 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Southern were worth $3,569,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bell Investment Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Southern by 127.6% in the 4th quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 421 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN acquired a new position in shares of Southern in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Southern in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Southern by 66.7% in the 4th quarter. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Southern by 192.0% in the 4th quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 511 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Southern alerts:

Insider Transactions at Southern

In other news, EVP Bryan D. Anderson sold 9,491 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.03, for a total transaction of $712,109.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,710,008.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Bryan D. Anderson sold 9,491 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.03, for a total value of $712,109.73. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,710,008.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Bryan D. Anderson sold 27,426 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.11, for a total value of $2,059,966.86. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,712,898.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 91,917 shares of company stock valued at $6,889,527. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Southern Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SO opened at $71.15 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $71.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.95. The company has a market cap of $77.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.92 and a beta of 0.51. The Southern Company has a 1-year low of $58.85 and a 1-year high of $80.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.51.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $6.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.14 billion. Southern had a return on equity of 10.78% and a net margin of 11.53%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.97 EPS. Analysts forecast that The Southern Company will post 3.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Southern Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This is a boost from Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.94%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th. Southern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 90.32%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Southern in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Southern from $73.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 17th. Mizuho cut their price objective on Southern from $77.00 to $76.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. StockNews.com upgraded Southern from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Southern from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.07.

About Southern

(Get Rating)

The Southern Co is a holding company, which engages in the generation and sale of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Electric Operating Companies, Southern Power and Southern Company Gas. The Traditional Electric Operating Companies segment refers to vertically integrated utilities that own generation, transmission and distribution facilities, and supplies electric services in the states of Alabama, Georgia, Florida, and Mississippi.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.