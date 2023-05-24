The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) Shares Purchased by Dividend Assets Capital LLC

Dividend Assets Capital LLC raised its position in shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 167,756 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 7,932 shares during the quarter. Williams Companies comprises 1.1% of Dividend Assets Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Dividend Assets Capital LLC’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $5,082,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV grew its position in Williams Companies by 2.2% during the third quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 13,880 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $397,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance grew its position in Williams Companies by 2.1% during the third quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 14,708 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $421,000 after buying an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its position in Williams Companies by 52.5% during the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 915 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management grew its position in Williams Companies by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 15,424 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $507,000 after buying an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its position in Williams Companies by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 76,940 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,531,000 after buying an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.38% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. US Capital Advisors raised Williams Companies from a “hold” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Scotiabank reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Williams Companies in a report on Friday, April 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Williams Companies from $36.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Truist Financial downgraded Williams Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, Argus cut shares of Williams Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.42.

Williams Companies Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of WMB stock traded down $0.09 on Wednesday, hitting $29.29. The stock had a trading volume of 1,116,338 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,788,185. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.80 and a twelve month high of $37.97. The firm has a market cap of $35.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.79, a PEG ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $29.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.34.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.65 billion. Williams Companies had a net margin of 22.53% and a return on equity of 17.24%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Williams Companies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.4475 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 9th. This represents a $1.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.11%. Williams Companies’s payout ratio is presently 84.04%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director William H. Spence bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $29.61 per share, with a total value of $148,050.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 48,521 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,436,706.81. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Williams Companies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Williams Cos., Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company, which explores, produces, transports, sells and processes natural gas and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Transmission and Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, and West. The Transmission and Gulf of Mexico segment consists of interstate natural gas pipelines, the Transco and Northwest Pipelines, as well as natural gas gathering and processing and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

Further Reading

