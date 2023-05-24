The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) Stake Boosted by Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC

Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 191,316 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 1,913 shares during the period. Williams Companies comprises about 1.9% of Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $6,294,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC acquired a new position in Williams Companies during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Williams Companies during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 52.5% during the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 915 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the period. Bray Capital Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Williams Companies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in Williams Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.38% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director William H. Spence acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $29.61 per share, with a total value of $148,050.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 48,521 shares in the company, valued at $1,436,706.81. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Williams Companies Stock Performance

NYSE WMB opened at $29.39 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.79, a PEG ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 1.16. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.80 and a fifty-two week high of $37.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.69.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.10. Williams Companies had a net margin of 22.53% and a return on equity of 17.24%. The business had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.41 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 2 earnings per share for the current year.

Williams Companies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 12th will be paid a $0.4475 dividend. This represents a $1.79 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 9th. Williams Companies’s payout ratio is 84.04%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently issued reports on WMB. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. US Capital Advisors upgraded Williams Companies from a “hold” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Barclays dropped their price objective on Williams Companies from $36.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Citigroup raised Williams Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Williams Companies from $36.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.42.

About Williams Companies

The Williams Cos., Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company, which explores, produces, transports, sells and processes natural gas and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Transmission and Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, and West. The Transmission and Gulf of Mexico segment consists of interstate natural gas pipelines, the Transco and Northwest Pipelines, as well as natural gas gathering and processing and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

