TI Fluid Systems plc (LON:TIFS) Raises Dividend to €0.02 Per Share

TI Fluid Systems plc (LON:TIFS – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Thursday, March 16th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 25th will be paid a dividend of €0.02 ($0.02) per share on Friday, June 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 25th. This is a positive change from TI Fluid Systems’s previous dividend of $0.01. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

TI Fluid Systems Trading Down 3.0 %

LON:TIFS opened at GBX 131 ($1.63) on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of £681.55 million, a PE ratio of -281.25, a PEG ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 187.01, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.54. TI Fluid Systems has a one year low of GBX 88.80 ($1.10) and a one year high of GBX 188.42 ($2.34). The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 110.60 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 120.69.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TIFS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Numis Securities restated a “reduce” rating and issued a GBX 105 ($1.31) target price on shares of TI Fluid Systems in a report on Thursday, March 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of TI Fluid Systems in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 170 ($2.11) target price on shares of TI Fluid Systems in a report on Friday, March 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of TI Fluid Systems to a “hold” rating and set a GBX 100 ($1.24) price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 21st.

About TI Fluid Systems

TI Fluid Systems plc manufactures and sells fluid storage, carrying, and delivery systems primarily for the light-duty automotive market worldwide. It operates through two segments, Fluid Carrying Systems (FCS) and Fuel Tank and Delivery Systems (FTDS). The FCS segment offers brake and fuel lines and bundles, such as double-wall and single-wall steel fluid carrying lines, and bundles for brake and fuel systems; multi-layer plastic lines for vapor, thermal management, and exhaust treatment; sensor-integrated connectors for installation and system assembly; and heated plastic lines for selective catalyst reduction urea fluids.

