Tidewater (NYSE:TDW) Shares Up 9.2%

Shares of Tidewater Inc. (NYSE:TDW – Get Rating) were up 9.2% on Monday . The company traded as high as $49.22 and last traded at $49.21. Approximately 486,087 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 35% from the average daily volume of 747,282 shares. The stock had previously closed at $45.05.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Tidewater in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Tidewater Trading Up 0.2 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.84. The company has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -480.10 and a beta of 1.35. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $43.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.27.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tidewater

Tidewater ( NYSE:TDW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 27th. The oil and gas company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter. Tidewater had a return on equity of 4.06% and a net margin of 0.16%. The company had revenue of $186.75 million during the quarter.

In other Tidewater news, Director Robert Robotti bought 27,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $39.64 per share, for a total transaction of $1,070,280.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 3,063,645 shares in the company, valued at approximately $121,442,887.80. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.15% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Tidewater

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TDW. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in Tidewater during the 1st quarter valued at $2,413,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tidewater in the 1st quarter worth $393,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tidewater by 24.8% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 21,360 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $464,000 after buying an additional 4,241 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Tidewater by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,075,799 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $23,388,000 after buying an additional 121,346 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in shares of Tidewater in the 1st quarter worth $505,000. 88.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tidewater Company Profile

Tidewater, Inc engages in the provision of offshore marine support and transportation services to the offshore energy industry. The firm offers the towing of, and anchor handling for, mobile offshore drilling units, transporting supplies and personnel necessary to sustain drilling, work over and production activities, offshore construction and seismic and subsea support, geotechnical survey for wind farm construction, and a variety of specialized services such as pipe and cable laying.

