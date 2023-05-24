Tieton Capital Management LLC Acquires 108,701 Shares of Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPAA)

Tieton Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPAA – Get Rating) by 29.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 471,815 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 108,701 shares during the quarter. Motorcar Parts of America accounts for 3.7% of Tieton Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Tieton Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Motorcar Parts of America were worth $5,596,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MPAA. Private Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Motorcar Parts of America by 15.3% during the third quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 1,445,553 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $22,001,000 after purchasing an additional 191,639 shares in the last quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Motorcar Parts of America by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 2,352,447 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $27,900,000 after acquiring an additional 173,243 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC bought a new position in Motorcar Parts of America in the third quarter valued at about $2,125,000. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Motorcar Parts of America by 25.7% in the third quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 322,592 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $4,910,000 after acquiring an additional 65,925 shares during the period. Finally, Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA lifted its holdings in Motorcar Parts of America by 10.9% in the third quarter. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA now owns 447,277 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $6,808,000 after acquiring an additional 43,820 shares during the period. 92.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MPAA traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $6.37. The company had a trading volume of 64,507 shares, compared to its average volume of 267,632. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 1.30. The business has a 50-day moving average of $5.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.52. Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.26 and a 1 year high of $19.93.

MPAA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet downgraded Motorcar Parts of America from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, March 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Motorcar Parts of America in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Roth Mkm reduced their price target on Motorcar Parts of America from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 13th.

Motorcar Parts of America, Inc engages in manufacturing, remanufacturing, and distribution of automotive parts. Its products include starters, alternators, wheel hub assemblies and bearings, drums and rotors, brake pads and shoes, calipers, brake master cylinders, brake power boosters, and turbochargers.

