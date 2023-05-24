Tieton Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in ChromaDex Co. (NASDAQ:CDXC)

Tieton Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in ChromaDex Co. (NASDAQ:CDXC – Get Rating) by 20.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,745,024 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 469,429 shares during the quarter. ChromaDex comprises 3.0% of Tieton Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Tieton Capital Management LLC owned 3.69% of ChromaDex worth $4,612,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ChromaDex by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 126,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after buying an additional 7,000 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ChromaDex in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Gabelli Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ChromaDex in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of ChromaDex in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in shares of ChromaDex by 66.0% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 82,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 32,641 shares during the period. 42.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ChromaDex alerts:

ChromaDex Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CDXC traded down $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.49. The company had a trading volume of 2,017 shares, compared to its average volume of 159,359. ChromaDex Co. has a twelve month low of $1.15 and a twelve month high of $2.37. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.66.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ChromaDex ( NASDAQ:CDXC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.01. ChromaDex had a negative return on equity of 51.99% and a negative net margin of 13.84%. The company had revenue of $21.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.08 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.08) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that ChromaDex Co. will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on CDXC. StockNews.com raised ChromaDex from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reduced their price objective on ChromaDex from $7.50 to $6.60 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on ChromaDex from $5.50 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 13th.

About ChromaDex

(Get Rating)

Chromadex Corp. is a global bioscience company, which engages in acquiring, developing, and commercializing proprietary-based ingredient technologies. It is pioneering research on nicotinamide adenine dinucleotide (NAD+). The company’s patent portfolio includes Nicotinamide Riboside (NR) and other NAD+ precursors, which are commercialized as the flagship ingredient Niagen.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CDXC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ChromaDex Co. (NASDAQ:CDXC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ChromaDex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ChromaDex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.