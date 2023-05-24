Tieton Capital Management LLC Sells 22,411 Shares of DHI Group, Inc. (NYSE:DHX)

Tieton Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in DHI Group, Inc. (NYSE:DHX – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,478,519 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 22,411 shares during the period. DHI Group accounts for about 5.2% of Tieton Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Tieton Capital Management LLC owned about 3.09% of DHI Group worth $7,821,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DHX. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of DHI Group by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 106,592 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $573,000 after purchasing an additional 7,878 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of DHI Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,539,000. Gagnon Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of DHI Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $188,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of DHI Group by 333.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,247 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 3,268 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of DHI Group by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,989,936 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $21,107,000 after buying an additional 53,581 shares during the period. 77.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DHI Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:DHX traded down $0.06 on Wednesday, reaching $3.82. 22,872 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 174,503. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.61 and a 200-day moving average of $4.62. DHI Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.00 and a twelve month high of $7.57. The company has a market capitalization of $181.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.43, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

DHI Group ( NYSE:DHX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.03. DHI Group had a net margin of 2.17% and a return on equity of 1.77%. The firm had revenue of $38.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.78 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.01 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that DHI Group, Inc. will post 0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DHI Group announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, February 9th that permits the company to buyback $10.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the technology company to reacquire up to 4.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on DHX shares. B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of DHI Group from $9.00 to $7.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. TheStreet downgraded shares of DHI Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, March 13th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of DHI Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 19th. Lake Street Capital reduced their target price on shares of DHI Group from $9.00 to $6.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of DHI Group in a report on Thursday, April 20th.

About DHI Group

(Get Rating)

DHI Group, Inc engages in the provision of artificial intelligence-powered software products, online tools, and talent acquisition services, delivering career marketplaces to candidates for technology-focused roles and employers hiring tech talent globally. The company was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Centennial, CO.

