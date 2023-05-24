Tieton Capital Management LLC Sells 3,749 Shares of Stabilis Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLNG)

Tieton Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in Stabilis Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLNG – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 188,798 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,749 shares during the period. Tieton Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Stabilis Solutions were worth $1,003,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of Stabilis Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Stabilis Solutions alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, TheStreet lowered Stabilis Solutions from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th.

Stabilis Solutions Trading Up 9.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SLNG traded up $0.35 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $3.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,219 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,940. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.22 and a beta of 0.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.55. Stabilis Solutions, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.00 and a fifty-two week high of $12.32.

Stabilis Solutions (NASDAQ:SLNG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 8th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $29.59 million for the quarter. Stabilis Solutions had a positive return on equity of 0.26% and a negative net margin of 1.57%.

Stabilis Solutions Profile

(Get Rating)

Stabilis Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of small-scale liquefied natural gas production, distribution, and fueling services to multiple end markets. It operates through the following segments: LNG and Power Delivery. The LNG segment supplies LNG to the industrial, midstream, and oilfield sectors in North America and provides turnkey fuel solutions to help users of propane, diesel and other crude-based fuel products convert to LNG.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stabilis Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLNG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Stabilis Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stabilis Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.