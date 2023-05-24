Tieton Capital Management LLC Trims Position in Key Tronic Co. (NASDAQ:KTCC)

Tieton Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Key Tronic Co. (NASDAQ:KTCC – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 742,950 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 5,274 shares during the period. Key Tronic accounts for approximately 2.1% of Tieton Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Tieton Capital Management LLC owned approximately 6.90% of Key Tronic worth $3,217,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Key Tronic by 0.4% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 808,358 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,266,000 after acquiring an additional 3,476 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Key Tronic in the first quarter worth $66,000. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Key Tronic by 20.3% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 119,073 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $918,000 after acquiring an additional 20,100 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Key Tronic by 6.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 436,002 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,463,000 after acquiring an additional 24,521 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its position in shares of Key Tronic by 76.6% in the fourth quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 302,250 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,891,000 after acquiring an additional 131,100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.77% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Key Tronic in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

KTCC traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $5.31. 2,584 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 36,688. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.77. The company has a market cap of $57.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 1.46. Key Tronic Co. has a fifty-two week low of $4.00 and a fifty-two week high of $7.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

Key Tronic Corp. engages in the provision of electronic and mechanical engineering, assembly, sourcing and procurement, logistics, and new product testing. The company was founded by Lewis G. Zirkle in 1969 and is headquartered in Spokane Valley, WA.

