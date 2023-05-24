TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) Insider Sells $67,055.01 in Stock

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Rating) insider Steven M. Chaouki sold 951 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.51, for a total transaction of $67,055.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 63,323 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,464,904.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.
TRU traded down $0.44 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $71.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,393,678 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,649,373. TransUnion has a twelve month low of $50.32 and a twelve month high of $90.08. The stock has a market cap of $13.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.14, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.
TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.05. TransUnion had a return on equity of 14.47% and a net margin of 7.34%. The company had revenue of $940.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $913.69 million. Research analysts expect that TransUnion will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current year.
TRU has been the subject of several recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC raised shares of TransUnion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on TransUnion from $67.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on TransUnion from $80.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. BNP Paribas raised TransUnion from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price objective on TransUnion from $91.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $77.50.
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TRU. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of TransUnion by 166.3% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 474 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 296 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its position in shares of TransUnion by 58.2% during the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 530 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of TransUnion by 126.4% during the 1st quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 600 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the period. Column Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of TransUnion during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of TransUnion during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.02% of the company’s stock.
TransUnion engages in the provision of information and risk management solutions. It also provides consumer reports, risk scores, analytical services, and decision-making capabilities to businesses. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Markets, International, Consumer Interactive, and Corporate.
