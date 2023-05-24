Tremor International’s (TRMR) “Outperform” Rating Reiterated at Royal Bank of Canada

Tremor International (LON:TRMR – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research note issued on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a GBX 1,300 ($16.17) price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price suggests a potential upside of 404.27% from the stock’s current price.

Tremor International Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of TRMR traded down GBX 4.20 ($0.05) during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 257.80 ($3.21). The company had a trading volume of 144,868 shares, compared to its average volume of 288,150. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 221.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 275.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.18, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.64. The firm has a market capitalization of £368.19 million, a P/E ratio of 2,148.33 and a beta of 1.44. Tremor International has a 1 year low of GBX 201.40 ($2.50) and a 1 year high of GBX 549.01 ($6.83).

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Ofer Druker sold 6,524 shares of Tremor International stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 260 ($3.23), for a total value of £16,962.40 ($21,097.51). Company insiders own 34.63% of the company’s stock.

About Tremor International

Tremor International Ltd. provides end-to-end software platform that enables advertisers to reach relevant audiences and publishers. The company's demand side platform (DSP) offers full-service and self-managed marketplace access to advertisers and agencies in order to execute their digital marketing campaigns in real time across various ad formats.

