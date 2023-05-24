Trinity Capital Inc. – 7.00% No (NASDAQ:TRINL) Declares $0.44 Quarterly Dividend

Trinity Capital Inc. – 7.00% No (NASDAQ:TRINL – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a dividend of 0.4375 per share on Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $1.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.93%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st.

Shares of TRINL opened at $25.27 on Wednesday. Trinity Capital Inc. – 7.00% No has a 52-week low of $24.46 and a 52-week high of $26.00. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.13.

