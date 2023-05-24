Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST) Stock Price Down 8.6%

Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 8.6% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $13.63 and last traded at $13.63. 184,867 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the average session volume of 1,311,401 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.92.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Twist Bioscience from $43.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Twist Bioscience from $32.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Twist Bioscience from $29.00 to $18.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Twist Bioscience presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.17.

Twist Bioscience Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $805.82 million, a PE ratio of -3.67 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $14.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.11.

Insider Buying and Selling

Twist Bioscience ( NASDAQ:TWST Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The company reported ($1.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.09) by $0.03. Twist Bioscience had a negative net margin of 93.32% and a negative return on equity of 27.95%. The firm had revenue of $60.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.61 million. Research analysts forecast that Twist Bioscience Co. will post -3.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Dennis Cho purchased 10,000 shares of Twist Bioscience stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.20 per share, with a total value of $132,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 29,297 shares in the company, valued at approximately $386,720.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 11.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Banque Pictet & Cie SA lifted its position in Twist Bioscience by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 90,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,150,000 after purchasing an additional 1,294 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Twist Bioscience by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,934,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,859,000 after buying an additional 114,137 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC boosted its stake in Twist Bioscience by 76.3% during the third quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 28,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $993,000 after buying an additional 12,194 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Twist Bioscience by 61.1% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 10,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 4,050 shares during the period. Finally, Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Twist Bioscience in the third quarter worth about $115,000.

About Twist Bioscience

Twist Bioscience Corp. engages in the development of a proprietary semiconductor-based synthetic DNA manufacturing process. Its products include genes, oligo pools, Next Generation Sequencing (NGS), variant libraries, synthetic controls, antibody discovery, and SARS-CoV-2 Tools. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, EMEA, and APAC.

