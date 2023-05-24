UFP Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPT) Director Cynthia L. Feldmann Sells 2,056 Shares

UFP Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPT – Get Rating) Director Cynthia L. Feldmann sold 2,056 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.97, for a total transaction of $316,562.32. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,168 shares in the company, valued at approximately $641,746.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

UFP Technologies Price Performance

Shares of UFP Technologies stock traded down $0.35 on Wednesday, hitting $153.41. The company had a trading volume of 57,099 shares, compared to its average volume of 77,702. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $135.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $122.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The company has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of 25.21 and a beta of 0.78. UFP Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $71.34 and a 52 week high of $157.96.

Get UFP Technologies alerts:

UFP Technologies (NASDAQ:UFPT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $91.24 million during the quarter. UFP Technologies had a net margin of 12.27% and a return on equity of 23.36%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional Trading of UFP Technologies

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Lake Street Capital increased their price objective on shares of UFP Technologies from $131.00 to $171.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of UFP Technologies in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, VNET Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of UFP Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in UFP Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new position in shares of UFP Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in UFP Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in UFP Technologies by 121.3% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 394 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in UFP Technologies by 169.2% in the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 428 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the period. 80.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

UFP Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

UFP Technologies, Inc engages in designing and custom manufacturing of components, subassemblies, products and packaging utilizing specialized foams, films, and plastics primarily for the medical market. The firm manufactures its products by converting raw materials using laminating, molding, radio frequency and impulse welding and fabricating manufacturing techniques. �It’s single-use and single-patient devices and components are used in a wide range of medical devices, disposable wound care products, infection prevention, minimally invasive surgery, wearables, orthopedic soft goods, and orthopedic implant packaging.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for UFP Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UFP Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.