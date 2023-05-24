Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) Stock Position Reduced by Anchor Capital Advisors LLC

Anchor Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 170,425 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 4,602 shares during the period. Ulta Beauty comprises 2.1% of Anchor Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $79,941,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty in the first quarter valued at approximately $425,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Ulta Beauty by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,886,434 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,344,096,000 after purchasing an additional 40,190 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Ulta Beauty by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,299 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,305,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its position in Ulta Beauty by 38.6% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,117 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $444,000 after buying an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 59.1% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 70 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. 90.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Ulta Beauty news, insider Jodi J. Caro sold 4,500 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $506.65, for a total value of $2,279,925.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,650,286.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Ulta Beauty news, insider Anita Jane Ryan sold 1,255 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $544.69, for a total value of $683,585.95. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,491 shares in the company, valued at $1,356,822.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jodi J. Caro sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $506.65, for a total value of $2,279,925.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,231 shares in the company, valued at $2,650,286.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,355 shares of company stock valued at $3,821,507 over the last 90 days. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Ulta Beauty Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ULTA opened at $479.78 on Wednesday. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 52-week low of $337.08 and a 52-week high of $556.60. The company has a market capitalization of $24.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a 50 day moving average of $523.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $498.59.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The specialty retailer reported $6.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.53 by $1.15. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 12.17% and a return on equity of 67.19%. The business had revenue of $3.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $5.41 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 25.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ULTA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Argus upped their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $530.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $503.00 to $570.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $607.00 to $600.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $550.00 to $580.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $390.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ulta Beauty has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $563.71.

Ulta Beauty Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ulta Beauty, Inc engages in the retail of beauty products. The company has one reportable segment, which includes retail stores, salon services, and e-commerce. Its products include makeup, skin care, tools and brushes, fragrance, and bath and body. Ulta was founded on January 9, 1990, and is headquartered in Bolingbrook, IL.

