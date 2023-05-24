Ultrapar Participações (NYSE:UGP) Sets New 12-Month High at $3.53

Ultrapar Participações S.A. (NYSE:UGP – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $3.53 and last traded at $3.50, with a volume of 391863 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $3.44.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on UGP shares. UBS Group downgraded Ultrapar Participações from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on Ultrapar Participações in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup downgraded Ultrapar Participações from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet raised Ultrapar Participações from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $3.60.

The stock has a market capitalization of $3.90 billion, a PE ratio of 12.29, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.41.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Inspire Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of Ultrapar Participações during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new position in Ultrapar Participações in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. AXA S.A. bought a new position in Ultrapar Participações in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Ultrapar Participações in the first quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Ultrapar Participações in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. 2.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ultrapar Participaçoes SA engages in the distribution and retail services including, fuel, liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), retail pharmacy, specialty chemicals and liquid bulk storage businesses. It operates through the following segments: Ultragaz, Ipiranga, Oxiteno, Ultracargo, Extrafarma and Others.

