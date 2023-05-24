Ultrapar Participações (NYSE:UGP) Sets New 12-Month High at $3.53

Ultrapar Participações S.A. (NYSE:UGP – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $3.53 and last traded at $3.50, with a volume of 391863 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $3.44.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of equities analysts recently commented on UGP shares. UBS Group downgraded Ultrapar Participações from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on Ultrapar Participações in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup downgraded Ultrapar Participações from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet raised Ultrapar Participações from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $3.60.
Ultrapar Participações Stock Performance
The stock has a market capitalization of $3.90 billion, a PE ratio of 12.29, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.41.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Ultrapar Participações Company Profile
Ultrapar Participaçoes SA engages in the distribution and retail services including, fuel, liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), retail pharmacy, specialty chemicals and liquid bulk storage businesses. It operates through the following segments: Ultragaz, Ipiranga, Oxiteno, Ultracargo, Extrafarma and Others.
Featured Stories
