Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) Holdings Reduced by Sanders Capital LLC

Sanders Capital LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 134,770 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,600 shares during the period. Sanders Capital LLC’s holdings in Unilever were worth $6,786,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Pendal Group Ltd increased its position in shares of Unilever by 81.5% during the 4th quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 10,061,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $508,643,000 after purchasing an additional 4,518,649 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Unilever by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,727,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,061,000 after acquiring an additional 758,405 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its position in shares of Unilever by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,042,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,988,000 after purchasing an additional 28,870 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Unilever by 18.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 4,270,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,198,000 after purchasing an additional 650,095 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Unilever by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,049,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,882,000 after purchasing an additional 43,517 shares during the last quarter. 10.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Unilever alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Unilever from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Unilever presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.00.

Unilever Stock Down 1.0 %

Unilever Announces Dividend

Shares of Unilever stock traded down $0.54 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $51.58. 1,042,883 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,905,277. Unilever PLC has a 52 week low of $42.44 and a 52 week high of $55.99. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.22.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th will be issued a $0.4569 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $1.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.54%.

Unilever Profile

(Get Rating)

Unilever Plc engages in the manufacture and sale of consumer goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment offers hair care, skin care, and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing. The Personal Care segment consists of sales of skin cleansing, deodorant, and oral care products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Unilever Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unilever and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.