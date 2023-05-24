United Health Products (OTCMKTS:UEEC) Shares Up 5.6%

Shares of United Health Products, Inc. (OTCMKTS:UEEC – Get Rating) were up 5.6% on Monday . The company traded as high as $0.19 and last traded at $0.19. Approximately 69,368 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 57% from the average daily volume of 162,656 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.18.

United Health Products Price Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.24.

About United Health Products

United Health Products, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of wound care products based on its proprietary hemostatic gauze technology. It also offers HemoStyp to control bleeding. The company was founded on February 28, 1997 and is headquartered in Mesquite, NV.

Further Reading

